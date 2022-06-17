EU leaders back Ukraine membership bid in trip to war-torn Kyiv

The European Union’s most powerful leaders on Thursday embraced Ukraine’s bid to be accepted as a candidate for EU membership, in a potent symbol of support in Kyiv’s battle against Russia’s invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian premier Mario Draghi arrived in Ukraine by train and headed to the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, scene of fierce battles early in the brutal war.

Later joined in Kyiv by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, they met their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been lobbying his western allies for more and faster weapons deliveries and the promise of a European future.

“All four of us support the status of immediate candidate for accession,” Macron told a joint press conference with his EU colleagues.

Draghi agreed: “The most important message of our visit is that Italy wants Ukraine in the EU.”