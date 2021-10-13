EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

"Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."

The main reason for the energy prices surge is that economies are bouncing back strongly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wholesale natural gas prices, the lead indicator for overall energy prices in Europe, have more than tripled this year. Oil and coal prices have also jumped. Those spikes are expected to feed through to bills for households and businesses in coming months.

Some EU officials accuse Russia, source of most of the imported gas into the bloc, of "blackmail" by limiting stop-gap supplies to try to force Germany to activate the newly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic, bypassing Ukraine.

But Russian president Vladimir Putin told an energy forum in Moscow that "systemic flaws" in the European energy market were to blame, and saying that "some try to pass their errors on to others".

He called for "a long-term mechanism to stabilise the energy market" as it faces a "difficult situation".