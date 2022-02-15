EU Parliament approves 1.2b-euro aid for Ukraine

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a new 1.2-billion-euro ($1.36 billion) EU aid package for Ukraine as fears of a potential Russian invasion threaten its economy.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly backed the proposed assistance at an urgent vote after it was put forward last month by the EU’s executive. The bloc’s member states gave their consent on Friday.

The financing—set to be released in two tranches over 12 months—is part of efforts by Ukraine’s Western backers to support the country amid soaring tensions with Moscow.