EU sees 'progress' on Belarus migrant crisis but tensions high

The European Union said Friday it was making progress on tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border but tensions remained high with hundreds trapped in a no-man's land.

After Poland sent thousands of troops to the area, Minsk said Friday it would "respond harshly to any attacks" and announced joint drills with Russian paratroopers near the border.

The West accuses Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants from the Middle East to his country to send across the border in revenge for sanctions.