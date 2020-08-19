EU set to tighten sanctions on Belarus

European Union leaders are set to tighten sanctions against Belarus at an emergency video conference on the crisis on Wednesday, EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

“It is clear that (the outcome of the Belarus presidential election) is not in line with the wish of the people, there has been unacceptable violence, and the rule of law is not respected. Sanctions have already been taken and will no doubt be reinforced this afternoon,” Breton told Europe 1 radio.

He also said that following the military coup in Mali, the European Union would push for a democratic process that respected the constitution, adding that there must be elections within a reasonable timeframe.