EU states to start COVID-19 vaccinations from 27 Dec

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots.

The 27 December start date - confirmed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Austria, Germany and Italy - will be almost three weeks after the world's first fully-tested COVID-19 vaccination was administered in England.

"In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on 27 December. The other countries in the EU want to be able to start and want to start from 27 December," Health Minister Jens Spahn said before an online meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and executives from vaccine maker BioNTech.