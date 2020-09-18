Europe imposes fresh curbs as global virus cases top 30m

Large parts of Europe on Friday geared up for broad new restrictions to stop the coronavirus, after infections worldwide topped 30 million and the World Health Organisation warned of “alarming rates of transmission”.

Britain is limiting gatherings and France is set to roll out new curbs for major cities as governments across the continent battle fresh spikes of the disease.

More than 943,000 people have now died from COVID-19 since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally, with Europe accounting for more than 200,000.