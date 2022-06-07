Fierce street fighting for key eastern industrial city

Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, in what is a pivotal battle in the Kremlin’s attempt to control the eastern Donbas region.

Sievierodonetsk has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, as the invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.

“In the city, fierce street fighting continues,” Ukraine’s president said in his nightly video address on Monday.

“They outnumber us, they are more powerful,” Zelenskiy told reporters at a briefing. But Ukraine’s forces have “every chance” of fighting back, he added.