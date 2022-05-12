Finnish political leaders to unveil NATO stance

Finland’s president and prime minister will announce Thursday their highly awaited positions on whether to join NATO, the first step toward a formal decision after Russia’s war in Ukraine triggered a swift turnaround in opinion.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin will publish a joint statement at 10:00 am (0700 GMT), the president’s office told AFP.

They are widely expected to come out in favour of joining.

“Joining NATO would not be against anyone,” Niinisto told reporters on Wednesday, amid Russian warnings of consequences if Helsinki were to seek membership in the Western military alliance.

His response to Russia would be: “You caused this, look in the mirror,” he said.