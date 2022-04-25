Five challenges for Macron in new term

After a first term in office that featured the most violent anti-government demonstrations in decades -- the so-called "Yellow Vest" protests -- Macron will face a challenge bringing France together.

His programme was radically different to Le Pen's and the question now is how to reconcile their two visions of the future, which share relatively little common ground.

"I know that for many of our citizens who voted for the far-right the anger and disagreement that led them to make this choice must also receive a response," he said. "That will be my responsibility and for those around me."