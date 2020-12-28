France begins COVID-19 vaccinations

A 78-year-old woman received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in France, marking the start of the vaccination campaign against the virus in the country, one of the hardest-hit in Europe.

The woman was a former housekeeper and now resident of the long-term care unit of a hospital in north Paris, reports Xinhua news agency.

“’Ca va’ (I am fine). Perfect,” the women said on Sunday after receiving the vaccine at a hospital in Sevran, Seine-Saint-Denis department.

Minutes after the vaccination campaign started, president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “We have a new weapon against the virus: the vaccine.

“The vaccine will not be compulsory. Let us have confidence in our researchers and doctors.

“We are the land of the Enlightenment and the Pastor, reason and science must guide us.”