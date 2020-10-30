France on 'emergency' footing after deadly knife attack at church

A knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in southern France Thursday, practically beheading a 60-year-old woman in what president Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack."

The 21-year-old Tunisian migrant, who had a copy of the Koran and three knives with him, shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) when approached by police who shot and seriously wounded him, France's anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a press conference.

In a near half-hour frenzy in the Notre-Dame basilica in the centre of Nice, the assailant used a knife of 30 centimetres (12 inches) to cut the throat of a 60-year-old woman so deep that he practically beheaded her, said Ricard. She died inside the church.

The body of a man, a 55-year-old church employee, was found nearby inside the basilica, his throat also slit.