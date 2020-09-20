France reports record in virus cases after six-fold increase in testing

Reuters
Paris
People wearing protective face masks wait in line at a testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Marseille, France, on 17 September 2020
People wearing protective face masks wait in line at a testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Marseille, France, on 17 September 2020Reuters
Advertisement

France reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, setting another record in daily additional infections since the start of the epidemic.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total to 442,194 as the seven-day moving average of daily new infections rose to more than 9,700, compared with a low of 272 at the end of May, two weeks after the lockdown was lifted.

A faster circulation of the virus and a six-fold increase in testing since the government made it free are the two main reasons for the scale of the increase, epidemiologists have said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 was up by 26 on Saturday at 31,274, a growth significantly lower than registered the previous day.

Health authorities reported a sudden jump in the country's daily death toll from COVID-19 on Friday because of unreported cases in one hospital near Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Europe imposes fresh curbs as global virus cases top 30m

A man wearing a face mask and holding the British flag watches the match between Britain’s Johanna Konta and Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu on day four of the Women's Italian Open at Foro Italico on 17 September 2020 in Rome, Italy

UK says Russian spies almost certainly behind Navalny poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech in Moscow, Russia, 29 September 2019.

Navalny posts photo from hospital, plans to return to Russia

Navalny posts photo from hospital, plans to return to Russia