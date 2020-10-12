France risks new lockdowns if Covid surge worsens: PM

French authorities could be forced to impose new lockdowns in a bid to contain another surge in coronavirus cases that is putting a strain on hospitals, prime minister Jean Castex warned Monday.

“If over the next two weeks we see the epidemic indicators worsen, if intensive care beds fill up even more than we expect, we will indeed take additional measures,” Castex said in an interview with France Info radio.

Asked about the chances of new stay-at-home orders and business closures specifically, he said “nothing can be ruled out, given what we’re seeing in our hospitals.”

Castex reiterated that “it should be possible” to avoid a nationwide lockdown like the two-month one at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in the spring.