France summons Russian envoy over ‘obscene’ Bucha tweet

The French government on Thursday summoned Russia’s ambassador to Paris for talks after his embassy posted a photo on Twitter claiming to show a “film set” by Ukrainians staging civilian killings in Bucha that have stoked global outrage.

“In response to the obscene and provocative communications by the Russian embassy in France with regards to the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tweeted.

The tweet, which was later deleted, appeared to show bodies being placed in a street, and was captioned “Film set, town of Bucha.”