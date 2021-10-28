France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with France threatening trade disruptions from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters.

The measures targeting British fish exports from 2 November would include “systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood”, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Wednesday.

Europe minister Clement Beaune said extra checks could also be extended to “other merchandise” by “reinforcing our procedures and controls compared with current practices”.