France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election

If Macron and Le Pen reach the second round as forecast, analysts predict that their clash will be far tighter than in 2017, when the current president thrashed his rival with 66 percent of the vote.

"There is uncertainty," said political scientist Pascal Perrineau, pointing to high numbers of voters who were still undecided or who changed their minds during the campaign, as well as absentee voters.

According to the interior ministry, participation stood at 65 percent at 1500 GMT with three hours of voting left, down 4.4 percentage points from the figure at the same point in 2017.

Pollsters forecast that final turnout would be also be down sharply on 2017, though likely above the record-low turnout of just under 73 percent in the first round in 2002.

In the Paris suburb of Pantin, Blandine Lehout, a 32-year-old actress, said none of the candidates deserved her vote.

"For the first time in my life I'm not going to vote," she said. "I'll vote in the (June) parliamentary election, but in this election, I hate them all. We're at a stage where they frighten me."

But Michele Monnier, 77, was up early to vote: "Women of my generation fought for the right to vote so whatever the election is I am going to vote."

The stakes are high for Macron, who came to power aged 39 as France's youngest president with a pledge to shake up the country.