France’s Le Pen wants NATO-Russia ‘rapprochement’

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Wednesday said she would back closer ties between NATO and Russia and pull Paris out of the alliance’s military command, if she defeats Emmanuel Macron for the presidency.

Le Pen faces Macron on 24 April in a run-off vote after she came second in the April 10 first round, with the latest polls showing the president holding on to a solid but slim lead.

Foreign policy is set to play an important role in the vote after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and also accusations from Macron that Le Pen is too close to President Vladimir Putin.

The far-right leader has sought to project a more moderate image in this campaign and held a news conference on foreign policy designed to present Le Pen as a credible figure on the global stage.

But tensions were exposed when her security tackled a female protester to the floor and then roughly dragged her out of the room by the arm.

The protester had stood up and brandished a picture—cut into a heart shape—of Le Pen meeting Putin in Russia in 2017.

Le Pen said there should be a “strategic rapprochement” between NATO and Russia once the war launched by Moscow against Ukraine had ended.

“We must ask about the role of the alliance after the end of the Warsaw Pact,” the Moscow-led military alliance that grouped Soviet bloc nations, she told journalists.