France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off

French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger traded barbs on Monday as they began a final fortnight of campaigning ahead of a run-off vote set to be much closer than their 2017 contest.

After a first round of voting on Sunday, Macron came top with 27.85 per cent, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen finished second at 23.15 per cent, final results showed on Monday.

As the top two finishers, they advanced to a second round scheduled for 24 April.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came close to qualifying for the run-off after a late surge gave him a score of just under 22 per cent.

The Macron-Le Pen duel is a replay of the 2017 election final from which Macron emerged victorious with 66 per cent. This time, however, polls suggest it will be a closer contest.