French Greens pick Jadot to run for president in fragmented left

The French Greens lack the firepower of their German counterparts and no opinion poll sees Jadot, who currently polls around 6 per cent, as a serious challenger to president Emmanuel Macron.
But the question is whether the self-styled consensus builder could emerge as a leader of France's fragmented left.
After being appointed in an online vote, Jadot said he wanted to "go all the way to the Elysee (Palace), to parliament, in order to govern differently, in the service of the citizens".
Opinion polls put Jadot broadly level with the Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on 6-7 per cent, behind their main left-wing rival, the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon.
That compares with at least 23-26 per cent for Macron, who is forecast to be narrowly ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round, and beat her in a runoff.
Either Hidalgo or Jadot could in theory urge other candidates to step aside in the hope of uniting the left-wing vote.
But the prospect of such a pact currently seems remote, and even if it happened, the chance that it would secure second place, and so qualify for the runoff, looks even slimmer from recent surveys.
However, the campaign has already thrown up surprises - not least a potential challenge by talk-show star Eric Zemmour, who is even farther to the right than Le Pen.
Over 120,000 people had registered to pick the Greens' candidate in an online vote open to all.
Jadot won 51.03 per cent of the votes against 48.97 per cent for Sandrine Rousseau, an economist who advocated a "radical shift" across the board to tackle not only climate change but also boost public healthcare and education.