French Greens pick Jadot to run for president in fragmented left

Former Greenpeace executive Yannick Jadot beat a more radical opponent on Tuesday to become the French Greens' candidate for president next year, potentially boosting their chances of reaching out beyond their traditional base.

The 54-year-old EU lawmaker worked for non-governmental organisations in Burkina Faso and Bangladesh before leading environment-focused NGOs including the French branch of Greenpeace, and becoming increasingly involved in politics.

He wants France to devote 20 billion euros ($23 billion) a year to a shift to a more environment-friendly economy, and also to phase out intensive animal farming and introduce a wealth tax.