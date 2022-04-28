German parliament approves heavy weapons for Ukraine

The German parliament on Thursday voted in favour of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, backing a shift in policy that came with the decision to send tanks to Kyiv earlier this week.

The Bundestag voted with a large majority for a motion put forward jointly by the three ruling coalition parties -- the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and liberal FDP -- and the opposition conservatives.

The document calls for the "acceleration of the delivery of effective, including heavy, weapons and complex systems by Germany".