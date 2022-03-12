Europe

Germany aims to be nearly free of Russia oil this year

AFP
Berlin
In this file photo taken on 20 August 2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk to attend a press conference after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Germany said Saturday it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year, as countries look to squeeze Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"With each day, indeed each hour, we are saying goodbye to Russian imports," economy and climate minister Robert Habeck was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"If we get there, we will be independent of Russian coal by the autumn and nearly independent of Russian oil by the end of the year." Government statistics show Germany currently imports a third of its oil and 45 per cent of its coal from Russia.

Cutting out Russian gas is a harder prospect for Germany, which imports more than half its intake from Russia. Habeck has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation.

Countries have imposed massive sanctions against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine which started on 24 February. In an escalation of the sanctions, the United States and Britain said on 8 March they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

