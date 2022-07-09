Germany, Finland at odds over Uniper rescue as gas supplies dwindle

A dispute between Germany and Finland over the cost of rescuing gas importer Uniper flared on Saturday as its Finnish main shareholder rejected a call from a senior German minister for further help in bailing out the ailing company.

Uniper, Germany's biggest importer and storer of gas, this week asked for a German government bailout, warning losses due to reduced supplies from Russia and soaring gas prices could reach 10 billion euros ($10 billion) this year.

But German economy minister Robert Habeck said Uniper's main shareholder, Finnish state energy company Fortum, should contribute to the rescue, as Germany confronts an energy crisis serious enough for Habeck to call for economy measures such as Germans taking shorter showers.

"It (Uniper) belongs to someone, someone who is solvent and can provide support," Habeck, who is also energy minister, told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview. "So it's right to consider models where the owners also bear an obligation."