Germany halts key Russian pipeline project

Through controversies that had weighed on German-Russian ties—from the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to several spying scandals to a series of cyberattacks, the German government had pushed on with the project, which was finally completed last year and was awaiting regulatory approval.

But hours after Putin’s decision on recognising separatists in eastern Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he had asked for the approval process to be halted, despite a severe energy crisis that has sent gas prices soaring in Europe.

“That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating,” he said.

The White House immediately hailed the decision, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it “a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances”.