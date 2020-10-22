Germany reports record new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Germany recorded 11,287 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, a sharp jump from the previous day and a record for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data Thursday.

The figure far exceeds the next highest total of 7,830 recorded last Friday, and is a steep jump from the 7,595 cases reported on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute.

A press conference was expected later Thursday morning, the institute announced.

Germany, like many European countries, has been facing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases for several weeks.

Faced with the rebound, authorities have toughened anti-pandemic measures, such as banning large gatherings.