Germany’s Covid death toll passes 100,000

More than 100,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany since the start of the pandemic, a public health agency announced Thursday.

Europe’s largest economy is battling a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, and recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute.

As infections reach a record high and intensive care units fill up, the health crisis is posing an immediate challenge to the new coalition government set to take over from Angela Merkel’s cabinet.