Germany’s Scholz visits Israel amid Ukraine war, Iran talks

German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday made his first visit to Israel since taking office, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international efforts to forge a new Iran nuclear deal.

Scholz toured Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial with prime minister Naftali Bennett and laid a wreath. He was later due to meet foreign minister Yair Lapid and visit the Knesset, or parliament.

The two heads of government—both relatively new to office following years under the veteran leaders Angela Merkel in Germany and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel—met as the rapidly moving world events test their leadership.