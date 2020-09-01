Greece in talks with France over fighter jets as tensions with Turkey flare

“We are in talks with France, and not only with France, in order to increase our country’s defence potential,” a government official told Reuters. “Within this framework, there is a discussion which includes the purchase of aircraft.”

The official added that no final decisions had been made. Greek media reported on Monday that Athens had agreed to acquire 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets from France.

“There is no agreement as written in several media. However, there are discussions on a number of subjects,” a French government source said, without providing further detail.