Greens candidate looks to undecided voters in German leadership race

Social Democrat’s Olaf Scholz and conservative Armin Laschet have highlighted their government experience and their parties are part of an uneasy ruling "Grand Coalition."
Baerbock, 40, has been targeting voters who look for more than continuity and stability, and says there are two choices for voters.
"More of the same with the Grand Coalition, and it doesn't matter whether Olaf Scholz or Armin Laschet are in the chancellery, or do we want a proper new start, a government that is Green and that is what we will be fighting until the very last minute because time is running out?" she told a recent rally.
A London School of Economics graduate, and a member of the German parliament since 2013, Baerbock has struck a chord with younger voters with her uncompromising push for greener, more sustainable policy and economy.
A co-leader of the Greens since 2018, she represents the eastern state of Brandenburg in the Bundestag where she has focused on climate policy, economic affairs, energy and child poverty and has been involved in Germany's exit from coal.