Greens candidate looks to undecided voters in German leadership race

Annalena Baerbock once looked the person to beat in the race to become Germany's chancellor, winning over voters with her promise of a climate-friendly "new start" after 16 years of conservative rule.

But months after she briefly rose to the top of opinion polls, the Greens' candidate to succeed Angela Merkel has become an outsider in Sunday's national election.

Bearbock's campaign faltered after accusations of plagiarism that she has rejected, inaccuracies in her resume and a scandal over an undeclared bonus payment, and her hopes of victory are pinned largely on winning over undecided voters.

The Greens now trail both Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats in opinion polls.