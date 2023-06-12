Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Kyiv announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

But Sunday also saw three people killed and at least another 23 wounded as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating civilians from Russian-controlled territory, the Kherson region prosecutors’ office said.

Analysts at Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War say that Kyiv’s forces have launched counteroffensive operations in at least four front-line areas.

After months of building expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a counter offensive against Russian forces had begun.

Then on Sunday, they announced the recapture of the three villages, the first significant gains in the new campaign.

“Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again,” said the state border guard service.