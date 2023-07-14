Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden jokes about poison

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wagner mercenaries the opportunity to keep fighting at a meeting just days after their failed mutiny but suggested Yevgeny Prigozhin be moved aside in favour of a different commander, the Kommersant newspaper said.

Putin initially said he would crush the 23-24 June mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolutions of 1917, but hours later a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.

Mystery surrounds the fate of that deal as well as the future of Wagner, one of the world's most battle-hardened mercenary forces, and Prigozhin, a former convict who rose to become known as "Putin's chef" and Russia's most powerful mercenary.