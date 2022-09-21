Zelensky hails Western support against Russia annexation referendums

Zelensky played down the importance of the plans by pro-Russian authorities in the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to hold the votes from 23 to 27 September.

“Today (Tuesday) there was pretty big news from Russia. But what actually happened? Have we heard anything we didn’t hear before?” he said.

“Our position does not change according to this noise or any other announcement. Let’s preserve our unity, protect Ukraine, liberate our land and not show any weakness.”