Heavy shelling in Luhansk and Donetsk regions

There was heavy fighting at the edge of the Luhansk region, its governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian television, saying Russian regular army and reserve forces had been sent there in an apparent effort to cross the Siverskiy Donets River.

“They are sustaining quite heavy losses,” Gaidai said.

“Some battalions have been moved there to make up the numbers they need....They are not taking all their wounded with them. The hospitals are full to bursting as are the morgues.”

“There is still a great deal of shelling in both Luhansk and Donetsk regions. They are shelling everything in their path.”

Reuters could not independently verify his comments.

On Tuesday, Russian forces struck a market and a residential area in Sloviansk, killing at least two people and injuring seven, local officials said.

A Reuters reporter at the scene saw yellow smoke billowing from an auto supplies shop, and flames engulfing rows of market stalls as firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze.