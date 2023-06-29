EU summit: Russia changes the agenda

The Wagner Group’s short-lived coup attempt in Russia and its repercussions for Moscow’s military leadership in the war against Ukraine have suddenly become the number one topic of discussion for the upcoming two-day EU summit — where representatives from all 27 member states will meet in Brussels this Thursday and Friday.

Though summit chair Charles Michel mentioned the situation in his invitation to attend, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will now speak at a summit-opening lunch and is sure to fuel the discussion.

Stoltenberg has warned the EU and the West not to underestimate Russia in the wake of the weekend’s events. The NATO secretary-general intends to address what it will mean for Europe’s security situation when Yevgeny Prigozhin and parts of his private army take up positions in Belarus.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda sees his country under threat as a result of recent developments and has called for a further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. On Wednesday, Nauseda, who will host the next NATO summit in two weeks, traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.