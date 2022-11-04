Germany’s Scholz arrives in China to boost economic ties

German chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing Friday seeking to bolster a vital economic relationship but facing criticism about his country’s heavy reliance on a nation growing more authoritarian under Xi Jinping.

Scholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the world’s number two economy to largely close its borders.

Accompanied by top executives, he is due to hold talks on the one-day trip with president Xi, as well as Premier Li Keqiang.

But the visit has sparked controversy, coming so soon after Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.