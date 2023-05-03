Zelensky was not warned of US secret docs leak: Report

“We did not have that information. I personally did not. It’s definitely a bad story,” he said, calling the situation “unprofitable.”

Speaking on CNN, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder would not confirm or deny Zelensky’s claim, saying only that Washington remains “committed to working very closely with Ukraine and our international allies to ensure that they have the security assistance they need to be able to defend their country.”

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old IT specialist with the US Air Force National Guard, is accused of posting classified material online in the most damaging government leak in a decade.

Last month, he was arrested and charged on two counts over the breach, which the Pentagon has said poses a “very serious risk” to national security.

“It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” Zelensky told the Post.