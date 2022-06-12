In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week

The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine’s EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday, as fighting raged in the east and south of the country.

Making a surprise visit to Kyiv, von der Leyen said talks she held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week”—the first time the bloc has publicly given a sense of timing.

Zelensky has been pressing for rapid admission into the European Union as a way of reducing Ukraine’s geopolitical vulnerability, which was brutally exposed by Russia’s 24 February invasion.

But officials and leaders in the bloc caution that, even with candidacy status, actual EU membership could take years or even decades.