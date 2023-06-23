Russia must pay to rebuild Ukraine: Germany

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze has told DW that Russia should one day be made to pay for the reconstruction of war-ravaged Ukraine.

“They have to pay for what they destroyed. That is the international law,” she said. “That they need to pay — that is obvious.”

“They destroyed all the infrastructure, they destroyed the houses and they need to pay for that,” she added.

Schulze was attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, an international gathering of delegates from more than 60 countries aimed at funding rebuilding efforts in Ukraine.