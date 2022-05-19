Italy PM says independence from Russian gas to take longer

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said Thursday his country could be independent of Russian gas by the second half of 2024, longer than earlier estimates.

The eurozone’s third largest economy is heavily dependent on Russian gas, but has been seeking new sources since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, including with a deal to boost supply from Algeria.

Addressing the Senate, Draghi said his government was also seeking to boost its production of renewable energy, including by “destroying bureaucratic barriers” to investment, saying it was the “only way” to free Italy from having to import fossil fuels.