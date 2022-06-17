Italy sees first assisted suicide

An Italian man, paralysed 12 years ago in a traffic accident, died on Thursday in Italy’s first case of assisted suicide, according to an association that has long campaigned for legal euthanasia.

Federico Carboni, 44, died with his family at his bedside after administrating the lethal medicines himself via a specially designed machine.

“I don’t deny that I regret saying goodbye to life,” he was quoted as saying by the Luca Coscioni Association, which helped him overcome resistance from courts and health authorities.