Italy's politics, public opinion, could weaken West's anti-Putin front

Divisions between Italy's political parties and ambivalence among its public over the war in Ukraine could become a weak link in the West's efforts to present a united front against Russia, analysts say.

Prime minister Mario Draghi and his government have taken a tough line on Moscow, and the former European Central Bank chief on Wednesday claimed some credit for the West's decision to freeze the Russian central bank's foreign reserves.

However Draghi, who never stood for election but was drafted in to head a "national unity" government 14 months ago, may struggle to keep the country behind him if the war drags on.

Opinion polls show that in Italy - unlike in Europe's other G7 states Britain, France, and Germany - there is little public support for sending weapons to Ukraine.

Surveys also show Italians are split over the issue of sanctions, oppose raising defence spending and, according to an Ipsos poll on Wednesday, only 61 per cent say Russian leader Vladimir Putin is mainly to blame for the conflict.

Such sentiments are not limited to ordinary people. They are also found among Italy's largest ruling parties, some of which formed allegiances with Russia that they seem reluctant to sever.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the Italian parliament last month, around a third of the 950 lawmakers did not show up, a parliamentary official told Reuters.