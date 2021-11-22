'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans faced the stark warning on Monday that they would be either "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid by the end of winter, as Austria took the dramatic step of returning to a partial lockdown.

Belgium and the Netherlands meanwhile condemned the clashes that rocked weekend protests against new anti-Covid measures, meant to contain a surge in infections sweeping parts of the continent.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte slammed three nights of unrest as "pure violence" by "idiots", while his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo called the violence at a 35,000-strong protest in Brussels "absolutely unacceptable".