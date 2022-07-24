Odessa strikes hit Western arms: Russia

Under the deal brokered by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Odessa is one of three designated export hubs.

Ukrainian officials said grain was being stored in the port at the time of the strike, but food stocks did not appear to have been hit.

Guterres, who presided over the signing ceremony Friday, "unequivocally" condemned the attack. The United States meanwhile said it "casts serious doubt" over Russia's commitment to the deal.

There was no response from Moscow until Sunday, but Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said before that Russia had denied carrying out the attack.

"The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack," he told state news agency Anadolu.

Odessa officials said the strikes wounded people without specifying the number or severity of the injuries.

The first major accord between the countries since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine aims to ease the "acute hunger" the UN says an additional 47 million people are facing because of the war.

The deal includes points on running Ukrainian grain ships along safe corridors that avoid known mines in the Black Sea.