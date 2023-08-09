Russian missiles kill nine, destroy hotel in eastern Donetsk, Ukraine says

Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk twice on Monday night, killing nine people, wounding scores and destroying apartments and a popular hotel, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that 82 people were wounded in the attack, and rescue operations in Pokrovsk, about 75 km (45 miles) southwest of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk, had been completed.

"Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance. There are two children among the wounded," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.