Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence

Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.

The move is part of a wider strengthening of Russian defences in its vast far eastern regions, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, partly in response to what he called US efforts to "contain" Russia and China.

Shoigu was speaking to Russia's top army brass a day after President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping cemented their "no limits" partnership at talks in the Kremlin with agreements on deeper energy and military cooperation.