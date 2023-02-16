Russian refuseniks hide in fear to evade Ukraine conflict

The documents issued to Dmitry by the Russian military carry an ominous hand-written designation: "Category One. State of Health B".

It means he has been given a clean bill of health and should be in Ukraine, fighting on the front lines of Moscow's fierce and bloody year-long offensive.

But the Russian in his 20s -- wearing a hoodie and holding the army papers in his hands -- is nowhere near the battles for Ukraine's industrial east.

Instead, he is hiding from the authorities, trapped in his own country and living in fear of being punished for refusing to fight and his stance on the conflict.