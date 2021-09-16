Key things to know about the German election

After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel is set to retire as chancellor following a general election on 26 September, leaving a gaping hole in German politics.

In the run-up to a vote that will mark a seismic shift for Europe’s biggest economy, the race to replace Merkel is wide open—as is the question of what the next government will look like.

The Social Democrats (SPD) are currently leading in the polls, ahead of Merkel’s CDU-CSU conservative alliance in second place and the Greens in third.