Ukraine rejects Russian claim of devastating ‘retaliatory strike’

Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating “retaliatory strike” in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly denied by Kyiv.

“More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed” by a missile strike on troops stationed in two buildings used as barracks in Kramatorsk, said a Russian defence ministry statement.

Russia described the attack as a “retaliatory strike” following Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile salvo in the eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka, which Moscow said killed 89 of its soldiers.