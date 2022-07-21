Last hours for Italy's Draghi after coalition implodes

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi was expected to resign Thursday after efforts to bring the country's fractious parties to heel failed, kicking off a snap election campaign before the government had even fallen.

The 74-year-old told the lower house of parliament he was heading to the office of President Sergio Mattarella, whose role it is to formerly accept the resignation and guide the country out of the crisis.

Mattarella is likely to dissolve parliament and call early elections for September or October, according to political analysts. Draghi may stay on as head of the government until then.

The former European Central Bank chief, who was parachuted into the PM's seat in 2021 as Italy wrestled with a pandemic and ailing economy, reprimanded his squabbling national unity coalition on Wednesday and urged them back into line before it was too late.