Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark

Artillery shells rained down on a city near Europe’s biggest nuclear plant and Russian missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, as Ukraine warned of the potential for more serious attacks by Russia as the war neared its six-month anniversary.

Wednesdaymarks 31 years of Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule as well as half a year since the invasion and president Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try “something particularly ugly.”

In his nightly video address on Sunday, Zelenskiy said he had discussed “all the threats” with French President Emmanuel Macron and word had been sent also to other world leaders including Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

“All of Ukraine’s partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week,” Zelenskiy said, referring to Russia.